CBSE extends deadline for pvt candidates to apply for class 10, 12 exams

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister
CBSE exams 2021 from May 4, results by July 15, says education minister
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2021: Date sheet released on cbse.nic.in
CBSE to hold Compartment exams for classes X, XII in Sept, dates soon
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday extended deadline for private candidates to apply for class 10 and 12 exams from February 22 to 25.
It also stated that there would be no further extension of the schedule.
"As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination-2021, for classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online," the board said in an official order.
"Candidates need to pay a late fee as applicable. No further extension in schedule will be given," it added.
The CBSE said in case of the candidates of examination-2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing results.
"In case of candidates from examinations prior to 2020, pro rata marks will be awarded while computing results. Other rules and regulations will remain the same.
"Candidates should choose examination centre city carefully as no change will be allowed later on," the CBSE said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor