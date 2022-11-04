Delhi govt will engage with global consortium to improve education: Sisodia

The will engage with the Consortium for Global to a much greater depth and work together for the betterment of in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

Representatives of the Consortium for Global Education, a US-based consortium of universities, met Deputy Chief Minister and many avenues for collaboration under higher education, teacher education, sports and technical were discussed.

"The next phase of the Delhi education will see the system be raised to global standards. In the rapidly changing world and the current age of technological development, we have to prepare our students to face challenges as global citizens. The is also participating in several knowledge-partnerships with countries that are recognised for their education systems," Sisodia said.

The Consortium for Global Education is an organisation of 43 member universities in the United States, which is involved in partnerships with different universities in more than 60 countries around the world - for training, technology sharing, exchange programs etc to improve the quality of education systems in the universities of both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)