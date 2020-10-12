JUST IN
Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process from today
Business Standard

DU admission: Courses, number of seats, cut-off list and how you can apply

A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64000 undergraduate seats

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday. Lady Shri Ram College For Women pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. It means, 100% is the requirement of marks for each of the three courses under the first list and if seats are vacant then the required marks can be lowered in the second list.

The college announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics. Kirori Mal College set the cut off at 99% for admission to BA (Hons) in Political Science. For B. Com (H), the college is accepting admission at and above 99.75% marks.

 

The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, 1,57,934 students scored over 90 per cent marks, while 38,686 got more than 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 results. According to the data, most of the applications for DU come from CBSE. Several other boards too declared result based on the average of highest marks and hence, got more 90% scorers.

 

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from today October 12.

 

The new session will commence from November 18. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person. The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

 

You have to visit du.ac.in and log in to the UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. Then a list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on the basis of your marks obtained. You can choose as many courses and colleges as you want.

 

The varsity's professors will counsel students and clear their doubts online about the admission process. Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has constituted a committee of varsity professors which will guide students in seeking admission to DU. The committee comprises senior professors, staff and students of DU. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee will solve the problems only through online mode.

Students can ask admission-related queries through Whatsapp numbers -- 8447712548, 9717208239, 8368849597, 9278671309 and 9717114595 or through e-mail.
In case of necessary documents, caste certificate or any kind of errors during the admission process by the students, they must contact the college or university first. Each college will display the names, contact number and email, address, etc of all members of the grievance committee on their college website.

The list is expected to be released at the official website, du.ac.in as well as at the official websites of the respective colleges.

 

This year, a record-high number of applications have been received. A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64000 undergraduate seats. The number is 150,000 higher than last year. Academics are claiming it to be an indicator of higher cut-offs.

 

 

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 15:30 IST

