DU admission: Courses, number of seats, cut-off list and how you can apply

The varsity's professors will counsel students and clear their doubts online about the admission process. Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has constituted a committee of varsity professors which will guide students in seeking admission to DU. The committee comprises senior professors, staff and students of DU. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee will solve the problems only through online mode.

Students can ask admission-related queries through Whatsapp numbers -- 8447712548, 9717208239, 8368849597, 9278671309 and 9717114595 or through e-mail.

In case of necessary documents, caste certificate or any kind of errors during the admission process by the students, they must contact the college or university first. Each college will display the names, contact number and email, address, etc of all members of the grievance committee on their college website.

The list is expected to be released at the official website, du.ac.in as well as at the official websites of the respective colleges.