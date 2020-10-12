DU admission: Courses, number of seats, cut-off list and how you can apply

First cut-off list
Reasons for such high cut off
The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, 1,57,934 students scored over 90 per cent marks, while 38,686 got more than 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 results. According to the data, most of the applications for DU come from CBSE. Several other boards too declared result based on the average of highest marks and hence, got more 90% scorers.
Seats available
Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from today October 12.
Admission process
The new session will commence from November 18. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person. The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.
How to apply
You have to visit du.ac.in and log in to the UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. Then a list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on the basis of your marks obtained. You can choose as many courses and colleges as you want.
Admission queries
A record-high number of applications
This year, a record-high number of applications have been received. A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64000 undergraduate seats. The number is 150,000 higher than last year. Academics are claiming it to be an indicator of higher cut-offs.