DU admission: Courses, number of seats, cut-off list and how you can apply

announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday. Lady Shri Ram College For Women pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. It means, 100% is the requirement of marks for each of the three courses under the first list and if seats are vacant then the required marks can be lowered in the second list.

The college announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics. Kirori Mal College set the cut off at 99% for admission to BA (Hons) in Political Science. For B. Com (H), the college is accepting admission at and above 99.75% marks.