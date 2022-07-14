'DU to admit 30% extra students under SC/ST category to fill maximum seats'

-
ALSO READ
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip; admit card on July 12
What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?
CUET for PG admissions to be introduced from 2022 academic session: UGC
TMS Ep142: Crypto industry, foreign diplomats in India, markets, CUET
Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber
-
Delhi University will admit 20 per cent "extra students" under unreserved and OBC categories and 30 per cent in the SC/ST category to fill the maximum seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday.
This will also help in filling the reserved seats which remain vacant throughout the year, Singh told PTI.
This year, the university will be offering 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges through the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Till last year, the university would release cut-offs based on the class 12 scores of students.
The CUET-UG, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from July 15 to August 10. The CUET (UG) 2022 has been scheduled for around 14,90,000 candidates, according to the National Testing Agency.
Over 6.5 lakh admission applications have been received by the university, according to DU officials.
In an interview to PTI, Singh said rules and regulations have been framed for counselling.
"In order to fill the maximum seats in the first round itself, in UR and OBC (other backward classes) we will take 20 per cent extra admission and in the SC/ST category, 30 per cent extra admission will be done," he said.
"With this maximum students will get their choice in the first round. This will also help in filling the reserved seats early on," he added.
Explaining the process of counselling devised by the varsity, the vice chancellor said students will have to fill their preferences again on the Delhi University admission portal.
In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed the vice chancellor.
"In case of a tie between two students, the scores of best of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are also the same, then the best four will be compared and then the best five.
"If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also same, in that case, age will act as a tie breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor