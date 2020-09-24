QS Global MBA Rankings 2021: Here's How Indian institutions fared

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
The country’s top management institutions, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A) has dropped sharply in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2021. Such has been the fall that IIM Ahmedabad has barely managed to remain in the list of top-50 institutes. It has slipped to the 50th position from last year’s rank of 40.
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
IIM B has also gone down 10 ranks — to 54 from 44 the last year. “The main concern would be that Indian schools as a collective have slipped. I plan to discuss this with my fellow directors,” said IIM B Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
However, IIM C leapfrogged from the 101-110 group to the 79th position in the list. The core metrics of the QS business masters rankings include employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership and class and faculty diversity.
Indian School of Business
ISB also has also gone up from the 98th position to the 93rd spot in the list. Collectively, these rankings cover the post-graduate programmes that are most in-demand among employers around the world.
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
In all, there are 12 Indian master’s programmes featured in the series of QS business master’s rankings — four more than last year. The new entrants are IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, and IFIM Business School.
SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Mumbai)
SP Jain IMR remains in the same place as last year, in the 151-200 group. Stanford Graduate School of Business continues to lead the global list, followed by the Wharton School, MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business School.