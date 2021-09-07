Higher education institutions to open for final year students from Oct 4

-
All higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, will be allowed to operate from October 4 onwards for final year students, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.
Therefore, all final year students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, faculty and staff must take the first dose of vaccine this week itself, he said during a press meet here in the evening.
Those eligible for the second dose should take it immediately, he said.
He further said that class 10 and 12 students' education was very important and therefore, school teachers too should make sure to complete their vaccination by this week.
He directed the departments of public and higher education to make the necessary arrangements and said that school teachers would be given priority in vaccination.
The departments concerned were directed by him to take necessary steps in this regard within ten days.
