ICSE class 10 results: Pass percentage better than pre-pandemic years

The pass percentage in class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination continued to be better than pre-pandemic years with 99.97 per cent of the candidates clearing the exam this year.
The results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.
The pass percentage last year was at 99.98 per cent. However, the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted in view of the pandemic.
In 2020 too, exams had to be cancelled midway following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The board had not announced any merit lists in 2020 and 2021.
In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 98.54 per cent while in 2018 it was 98.51 per cent.
For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year for the 2021-22 academic session. While semester one exams were held in November-December 2021, the second semester exams were conducted in April-May 2022 for class 10 and 12.
Marks of both the semesters have been given equal weightage in computation of the final score this year.
