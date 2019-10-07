IIMs roll out specific post-graduate programmes in business, data analytics

Amid the rising challenge and need for skilling digital, business and data analytics, even in managerial and leadership roles, the (IIMs) are on a programme launching spree in the domain.

such as Bangalore, Lucknow and Udaipur, among others have either launched or have announced the launch of post-graduate programme in business analytics, data analytics or digital enterprise management.

For instance, IIM Bangalore has announced a two-year post-graduate programme in business analytics from 2020 onwards which will be open for candidates with or without prior work experience. IIM Udaipur has launched a full-time one year masters in business administration (MBA) programme in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) for executives with prior work experience.

On the other hand, IIM Lucknow has collaborated with John Wiley and Sons Inc., a global leader in research and education, for launch of a six-month WileyNXT Executive Program in Business and Data Analytics as a management development programme.

At an initial capacity of 40 seats, IIM Bangalore's two-year programme in business analytics will be on the similar lines to its flagship two-year post-graduate programme in management, but will also include specific tools for data analytics and management. Roughly, two-thirds of first year and majority of second year will focus on business analytics, along with electives in other management areas.

"Increasingly with the digital technology permeating everywhere in retail, auto, logistics, etc. there is so much more data available, the whole question is how to make better sense of data for improving decision making. This is becoming a big area. It has to be set in the larger context understanding business management and within that how does one look at data in a more intelligent way," G Raghuram, director, IIM Bangalore told Business Standard. Fees for the programme will also be similar to the flagship two-year post-graduate programme in management which currently stands at Rs 21.5 lakh for two years.

IIM-Udaipur's DEM programme is also aimed at equipping managers and leaders to work efficiently in the fast-changing and emerging digital business enterprises where conventional management concepts and leadership styles no longer apply.

A full-time residential programme, the MBA in DEM at IIM Udaipur is open for admission through GMAT/GRE for working professionals with a graduate degree as well as three years and above of work experience with the first batch commencing in 2020. The first round of online application starts from September 7 this year. While the academic fee for the programme has been fixed at Rs 15.8 lakh, the lodging and boarding fees for the residential programme will be an additional Rs 2 lakhs.

The DEM programme will provide students with an opportunity to develop a working knowledge of emerging technologies and acclaimed practices as the course curriculum is prepared in consultation with the industry experts. For this, the institute has set up an academic advisory board for developing this new programme. The board constitutes of founders of successful digital companies in the country like Quikr's Pranay Chulet and Info Edge India Ltd.'s Hitesh Oberoi.

"The way technology is changing the world, future careers are going to be quite different than what we see today. At IIM Udaipur, we don’t just want our students to prepare for this change but welcome it. The DEM programme would cater to the needs of emerging digital business enterprises and the aspirants," Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur had stated.

According to Janat Shah, director of IIM Udaipur, the B-school has already entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several leading companies across business verticals for collaboration for sharing and development of knowledge in the digital world.

Meanwhile, the six-month Executive Program in Business and Data Analytics by IIM Lucknow and Wiley will focus on preparing junior- and mid-level professionals in both technical and non-technical fields, to process complex data sets and generate insights using analytics tools and technologies.

The programme will include two immersions at IIM-L Noida campus, allowing students to learn from esteemed faculty and industry experts; along with online classes conducted by IIM-L and Wiley faculty, lab work offered by Wiley, and masterclasses from top industry experts, including members of the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council. Upon completion of the programme, joint certification will be provided by IIM-L and Wiley.

"This is our first non-university collaboration combining Wiley’s innovative learning solutions and our business management acumen. We want to provide a comprehensive curriculum with a problem-solving, future-intensive learning model that offers the right mix of context and content-based learning to deliver industry-applicable learning outcomes. We are confident these joint certification programmes can offer a solution to the existing talent deficit problem," said Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow.