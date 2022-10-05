IIT-Delhi set to revamp curriculum for all courses after over a decade

After over a decade, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi is set for a complete curriculum revamp for all courses, a media report said on Wednesday.

In a PTI interview, IIT's new Director Rangan Banerjee said knowledge and technology landscape is rapidly changing and the curriculum has to match up the pace. Banerjee was a former professor at IIT-Bombay.

"We are going through a complete review of our curriculum so that we can enhance the student experience. The exercise is being conducted after over a decade. Over the last several years, IITs have moved from being predominantly undergraduate and institutions to full-fledged universities offering a wide range of courses," he said.

According to Banerjee, IIT-Delhi is trying to provide in challenges and opportunities for students to engage with the real world. The changes will be visible next year onwards, he said, adding the institute is doing extensive consultation with faculty, students and alumni.

Since 1961, around 54,000 students have graduated from IIT-Delhi in various disciplines, including engineering, physical sciences, management, and humanities and social sciences.

"We have started many new academic programmes, including in new areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security and Electric Mobility," he said.

"The challenge today is that we are dealing with a generation of students that has smaller attention span. Classroom teaching alone cannot be the focus. We have to make them work on real-life projects, so they can learn actual problem-solving," he added.