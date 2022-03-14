JEE-Main 2022 rescheduled to avoid clash with Class 12 board exams

-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the first session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams, according to officials.
The exam will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. Earlier, the first session was scheduled from April 16 to 21.
"Representations are being received from candidates seeking change of dates of first session on account of clashing of their board exam date with JEE-Main. In view of persistent demand from student community, the NTA has decided to reschedule the dates," a senior NTA official said.
The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.
Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.
The second phase of the exam is scheduled from May 24 to 29, 2022.
