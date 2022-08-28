Mobile net services to be suspended in Assam today for recruitment exam

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships
Agnipath hiring: Armed forces must avoid the track Indian Railways took
-
Mobile internet services would be suspended for four hours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC would be imposed in many districts of Assam on Sunday to conduct the written examination for Grade III posts of various government departments free and fairly, officials said on Saturday.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday virtually reviewed the preparations to hold the exams across the state.
Internet services had been suspended for four hours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped on August 21 in 25 districts of Assam when the written examinations for Grade IV posts were held in two shifts to ensure that the candidates do not indulge in cheating using electronic devices.
A writ petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court against the suspension of mobile internet service for the examinations on August 21. However, the court on Friday declined to stay the government order.
The third and final phase of the exams would be held for the posts of Grade IV on September 11 and no suspension of mobile internet service on that day has been announced yet.
More than 14.30 lakh candidates applied for nearly 30,000 Grade III and IV posts.
The Chief Minister during the review meeting instructed the officials to ensure that nobody resorts to any unfair means during the examination process.
Sarma said that if vacant positions in the government are filled with people chosen entirely on merit, it would lead to an environment of efficiency in the government machinery.
--IANS
sc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor