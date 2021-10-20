ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exams postponed citing 'reasons beyond control'

-
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2021-2022 Semester one examination, citing "reasons beyond their control".
"The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control," the council said in a letter undersigned by Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon.
CISCE further said that the revised schedule of the examinations will be updated to all the stakeholders.
"All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the Examinations in due course of time," the council said.
