Odisha govt decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 1,833 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day
Unlock: Odisha govt to reopen schools for classes 10, 12 from July 26
Disaster management to be compulsory subject in colleges in Odisha
Unlock: Schools reopen for students of classes 10, 12 in Odisha
JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC
-
The Odisha government has decided to reopen public universities, government and non-government colleges for first-year students from September 20.
According to the order, the government has decided to reopen the colleges and universities due to "improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state".
The order also read that hostels shall be reopened from September 19 for these students and all possible COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in the hostels.
The state government has also issued guidelines that need to be followed in the colleges and universities. Teachers, staff and students residing in the containment zones shall not come to university and college, and mandatory wearing of masks.
Social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories etc. Crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.
There must be an isolation room ready for any emergency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor