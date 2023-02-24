JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

NEET PG 2023 Exam postponement: Supreme Court to hear plea today
Business Standard

Paper leak leads to cancellation of Punjab Board Class 12 English exam

The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

Topics
Education ministry | Punjab | board exams

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only
Representative Image

The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

The statement quoting Bains said that taking immediate measure after receiving reports of the leak of the question paper, he had instructed the authorities to cancel the exam.

The minister also ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

New date for the exam will be announced later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY