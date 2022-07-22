'Pursue subjects you are passionate about', PM Modi tells Class 12 passouts

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students who passed their CBSE class 12 exams to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about.
Congratulating the students, he said, "The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success."
In tweets, Modi also had a word of motivation for those who may not be happy with their results, saying they must know that one exam will never define who they are. He expressed confidence that they will find more success in the times to come.
He also posted the video of this year's "Pariksha pe charcha" where he spoke about different aspects related to exams.
Modi tweeted, "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours."
He also congratulated those who passed their CBSE Class 10 exams. "I wish them a fruitful academic journey ahead. I am certain these youngsters will scale new heights of success in the coming times," he said.
