SC to hear on Wednesday plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

The on Tuesday said it would hear tomorrow a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the and several other boards this year.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

The plea has sought directions to the and other boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

The has decided to conduct term two for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)