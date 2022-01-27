Tamil Nadu likely to open schools for classes X to XII from February

-
ALSO READ
DMK govt lines up sops in Tamil Nadu's first exclusive farm budget
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Form "Press Council of Tamil Nadu" to eliminate fake journalists: HC
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
-
The Tamil Nadu school education department is contemplating reopening schools for classes X to XII from February as board exams are scheduled for May.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a virtual meeting with school principals, teachers, and bureaucrats on Tuesday, discussed the possibility to reopen schools for classes X to XII in February.
The state school education department has already announced board exams in the month of May and two revision tests to be held in January and March for students attending the board exam in May. However, with the schools closed due to pandemic, the revision tests stand cancelled.
Recently, Poyyamozhi had announced that the state government would conduct the board examinations for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in May, and with only less time remaining for the board examination, the school education department wants to reopen classes.
However, sources in the school education department told IANS that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme for students of classes 1 to 8 is receiving a good response from students, parents, and teachers and that it was bridging the learning gap for students from Classes 1 to 8.
The minister told IANS: "We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes X to XII as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on."
The state is expecting an announcement on the reopening of school for classes X to XII during the next round of relaxations the state is expected to bring out in the days to come.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor