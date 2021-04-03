3 assembly constituencies bordering TN to be sealed on polling day

The Election Commission on Saturday informed the High Court that three Assembly constituencies bordering will be sealed on the day of the state assembly elections on April 6.

The EC said central forces would also be deployed in problematic booths in the three constituencies--Udumbanchola, Peerumedu and Devikulam Assembly seats in Idukki district.

A submission in this regard was made when the court considered the petition filed by UDF candidates of these constituencies, seeking a direction to the Commission to seal the entry points of the constituencies through which vehicles enter through border and deploy central forces for protection in the problematic booths there.

In their pleas, the candidates expressed apprehension that those people who have their names in electoral rolls in and may cast ballots in two states.

In response to another plea filed by the UDF Candidate in Aroor Constituency (Alappuzha district), seeking videography of voting to detect bogus voting, the poll panel also informed the court that the same would be done on the day of voting.

Considering the assurances given by the Election Commission, Justice N Nagaresh disposed of the petitions.