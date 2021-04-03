Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Amit Shah holds road show in Chennai

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on
Saturday held a road show here, canvassing votes for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar for the April 6 Assembly elections.
The BJP veteran travelled atop an open van with Sundar and AIADMK candidates from nearby constituencies at the well- attended roadshow.
Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and fluttering flags of alliance parties being carried by the respective outfits, Shah attended the road show in the last leg of the campaign, which ends tomorrow, here.
BJP has fielded Sundar, an actor-politician, from this constituency, where she will be taking on DMK's Dr N Ezhilan.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
