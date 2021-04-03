Tamil Nadu: Home Minister Amit Shah campaigns for Khushbu in Chennai

Union Home Minister campaigned for party's candidate actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar here on Saturday.

Sundar who had joined the BJP recently is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency here. Her main opponent is DMK candidate N. Ezhilan.

Shah, standing on an open vehicle, waved at the people and sought their support for Sundar and the alliance party candidates.

He will travel to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and address a public rally in the afternoon.

Campaigning for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections comes to an end on Sunday.

--IANS

