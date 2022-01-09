41% people support ban on political rallies during assembly polls: Survey

-
A day after the Election Commission announced poll schedule for five states, a survey claimed that 41 per cent of people supported a ban on all political rallies.
According to the survey, held after the announcement by the EC, 31 per cent of citizens favoured postponing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur altogether.
In an unprecedented step, the commission on Saturday banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five states, citing the fresh surge in Covid cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.
In the survey, conducted by digital community based platform LocalCircles, 24 per cent respondents said that Covid compliance should be imposed on all political rallies, but they must continue.
Four per cent of the respondents said that no action is needed as risk of Covid spread due to elections is low.
The survey received over 11,000 responses from citizens in 309 districts of the country, including 4,172 responses from districts in the five poll-going states, the platform said in a statement.
While 68 per cent respondents were men, 32 per cent were women.
The announcement of assembly polls was welcomed by major parties, while parties, including the Congress, urged the poll watchdog to ensure a level playing field in view of the Covid curbs on campaigning.
