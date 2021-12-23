Punjab Assembly Polls: Congress to give ticket to only 1 member of a family

-
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress on Wednesday decided to give the party ticket to only one member from a family.
The decision was taken at the Screening Committee meeting of the party held at 15 GRG in the national capital
The meeting lasted for around 3 hours.
Speaking to ANI, Punjab Congress Incharge Harish Choudhary said, "The Screening Committee discussed candidature on 117 Assembly seats today and a strategy has been made. A decision has been taken that the ticket will be given to only one member of a family. Not more than one ticket will be given to the members in a family."
Talking about the second committee meeting, Choudhary said that the meeting will be held soon where all the members of the committee will be present.
"The next meeting will be held soon. All the members of the Screening Committee will be present in the next meeting," he said.
According to sources, the next screening committee meeting will be held the day after tomorrow.
Congress leader Ajay Maken while speaking to the media said, "It was a very good discussion, all of us will decide on the candidates, today we have held discussions."
"In the coming days we will have the meeting again," Maken added.
Chairman of the Punjab screening committee Ajay Maken, members Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.
