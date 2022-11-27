AAP's 'Namoona' true supporter of terrorism, says UP CM in Gujarat

In an apparent attack on supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister on Saturday said that the "namoona" (sample) that has come from Delhi is a "true supporter of terrorism".

Yogi was addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Gujarat where he slammed the Delhi Chief Minister accusing him of demanding "proof of surgical strike" in 2016 from the Indian Army.

"The namoona of that has come from Delhi is a true supporter of terrorism. He opposes Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He asks soldiers for a proof of a surgical strike inside Pakistan. Is proof sought from the brave soldiers?" Yogi said.

Hailing the law and order situation in Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that the curfew and riots have ended in the state where there used to be terror activities "on a daily basis" earlier.

"Curfew, riots, terrorism, and Naxalism have ended in Gujarat today. Earlier there used to be riots, and terrorist activities on a daily basis," he said.

Speaking at Amreli, Yogi said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not doing any campaign in the state because they have accepted the defeat in Gujarat.

"The disappearance of the brother-sister duo of Congress from the campaign scene reveals their acceptance of defeat," he said.

Paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Constitution Day, Yogi said that Congress did not pay due respect to him and to Vallabhbhai Patel.

Hailing the PM further, he said, "When he was CM of Gujarat he ensured that riots and curfews stopped and when he became PM he did not allow terror attacks on Indian soil."

Gujarat will go to Assembly polls on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)