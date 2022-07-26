Ahead of Gujarat elections, Arvind Kejriwal visits Somnath temple

-
ALSO READ
Rajkot: Kejriwal to visit Somnath temple, hold traders' townhall on Jul 26
Kejriwal to offer prayers at Gujarat's Somnath temple, campaign in Rajkot
Kashi Vishwanath temple gets 60 kg gold from anonymous donor
Rush of leaders at Vishwanath temple ahead of final phase of UP polls
Gujarat polls: Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity if AAP wins
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple near Veraval town in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.
Talking to the reporters outside the temple, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said he prayed for the country's progress and people's well-being.
He also expressed grief over the death of 21 people after consuming spurious liquor in Botad town of the state.
"I prayed for Gujarat's progress, our country's progress, peace and people's well-being. May the departed souls (following the hooch tragedy) attain peace and those currently admitted to hospitals get well soon," Kejriwal said.
The AAP leader then left for Rajkot to hold a meeting with traders.
From Rajkot, he will visit a hospital in Bhavnagar where some of the people were admitted after consuming the spurious liquor, the AAP said in a release.
Kejriwal had on Monday termed the hooch tragedy in Gujarat "unfortunate" and alleged that people selling illegal liquor in the 'dry' state were enjoying political protection.
He also demanded a probe into the "trail" of money generated by selling illegal liquor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor