Akhilesh cares only about development of Saifai family, alleges Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Yogi getting my telephones tapped, alleges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Akhilesh hits out at Adityanath, says he is 'un-upyogi' for Uttar Pradesh
Delhi High Court to hear plea related to PM Cares Fund on Nov 18
Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census within 3 months if voted to power
-
In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said while the BJP believes in "development for all", Akhilesh Yadav "cares only about the development of the Saifai family".
Saifai is the native village of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the father of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
At a public meeting here, Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were not there for you during the pandemic. But our government gave free vaccine to everyone and ensured that no one sleeps hungry."
He claimed the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved and lot and there is no place for anarchy in the state.
"Earlier, there was no security. The property of the poor was grabbed. But during our government, mafia and goons were sent to jail and sisters and daughters were protected," the chief minister said.
"No one is allowed to play with anyone's faith. Now, instead of being curfew imposed in the state, 'Kanwad Yatra' takes place."
He alleged that under the previous government, widow and handicapped pensions used to be looted and distributed among the "samajwadis". "Now the government is giving pension to one crore elderly and disabled people. Those who played with your life cannot be your well-wisher."
"The BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' whereas the Samajwadi Party chief's slogan is only the development of the Saifai family," Adityanath said.
He praised BJP candidate of Kannauj Aseem Arun, a former IPS officer, and urged party ticket holders to win all assembly seats of the district.
Adityanath also spoke about the perfume of Kannauj and said the "socialist perfume has put a bad name of this place" in the world.
In November last year, Akhilesh Yadav has launched a specially made "Samajwadi perfume" hoping to spread the "scent of socialism" in the state.
Kannauj will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU