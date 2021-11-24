Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP incharge, holds discussion for 2022 polls

-
ALSO READ
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Uttar Pradesh will witness democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav
State boards too should cancel exams as well, says Akhilesh Yadav
'Mission UP' in mind, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav embarks on cycle yatra
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
-
A day after meeting Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh and held a "strategic discussion" for the 2022 state assembly polls.
"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh told reporters after the meeting here.
About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, "The discussion has just started... A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later."
The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.
Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday here in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.
Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.
"Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav.
Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."
Akhilesh Yadav in his statements has repeatedly said the SP is open for alliance with smaller parties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor