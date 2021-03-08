Amit Shah meets heads of various Hindu mutts in poll-bound Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Assembly polls, Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today
Amit Shah likely to visit Assam on Dec 26, ahead of 2021 assembly polls
Assam Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi to kick start campaign on March 1
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Amit Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday.
Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the party's office bearers.
Assembly elections in Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 6.
He addressed the valedictory function of a campaign rally, 'Vijaya Yatra', led by the BJP's state chief K Surendran at Shanghumugham. The campaign was flagged-off from Kasaragod on February 21 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.
"The Vijaya Yatra has concluded today with the commitment of creating an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Kerala. The LDF and UDF have nothing to do with the development of the state they are only concerned about their vote bank," Shah tweeted.
He also met representatives of 27 mutts from across the state at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Sasthamangalam in the state capital here.
During a public meeting, Kerala People's Party chief and actor Devan joined the BJP. Apart from him, Actor Radha, former bureaucrat K V Balakrishnan, ex-Congress leader Pandalam Prathapan also joined the saffron party in presence of Shah.
Earlier, Shah visited Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. He will return to Delhi on Sunday itself.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU