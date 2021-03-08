Amit Shah meets heads of various Hindu mutts in poll-bound Kerala

Union Home Minister offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday.

Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the party's office bearers.

in Kerala is scheduled to be held on April 6.

He addressed the valedictory function of a campaign rally, 'Vijaya Yatra', led by the BJP's state chief K Surendran at Shanghumugham. The campaign was flagged-off from Kasaragod on February 21 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

"The Vijaya Yatra has concluded today with the commitment of creating an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Kerala. The LDF and UDF have nothing to do with the development of the state they are only concerned about their vote bank," Shah tweeted.

He also met representatives of 27 mutts from across the state at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Sasthamangalam in the state capital here.

During a public meeting, Kerala People's Party chief and actor Devan joined the BJP. Apart from him, Actor Radha, former bureaucrat K V Balakrishnan, ex-Congress leader Pandalam Prathapan also joined the saffron party in presence of Shah.

Earlier, Shah visited Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. He will return to Delhi on Sunday itself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)