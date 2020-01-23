BJP releases list of star campaigners, AAP dares it to name CM candidate

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of star campaigners, the again took a jibe asking it about its chief ministerial face.

The Delhi tweeted the list of 40 campaigners, saying "Delhi Assembly Election - Star campaigner of in 2020."

The reacted by tweeting: "Now tell the name of CM Face too." The has been asking the about its CM face for some time.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP star campaigners' list includes Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, J.P. Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Arjun Munda.