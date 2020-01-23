JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: 411 nominations rejected, 3 withdrawn
Business Standard

BJP releases list of star campaigners, AAP dares it to name CM candidate

The Delhi BJP tweeted the list of 40 campaigners, saying "Delhi Assembly Election - Star campaigner of BJP in 2020

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP, RALLY

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of star campaigners, the AAP again took a jibe asking it about its chief ministerial face.

The Delhi BJP tweeted the list of 40 campaigners, saying "Delhi Assembly Election - Star campaigner of BJP in 2020."

The AAP reacted by tweeting: "Now tell the name of CM Face too." The AAP has been asking the BJP about its CM face for some time.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP star campaigners' list includes Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, J.P. Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Arjun Munda.

 
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU