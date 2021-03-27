Assam records 24.48% turnout till 11 am in first phase of Assembly polls

-
Assam recorded a 24.48 per cent turnout till 11 am across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.
The Charaideo constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now with 32.40 per cent turnout, while the Gohpur constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a 16.35 per cent turnout.
The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway.
Over 81.09 lakh voters, including 40,77,210 males and 40,32,481 females, are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase. The polling will continue till 6 pm.
A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.
Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
