Assembly polls: Kerala doesn't need 'snakes' LDF, UDF, says Gijiraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, people of the state will choose Bharatiya Janta Party to run the government as they are fed up with the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.
Singh said, "UDF and LDF were repeatedly chosen to power in Kerala. One is a Cobra and the other is a small snake. Kerala does not need both snakes. Now it is time for development."
"E Sreedharan, a symbol of development repaired and build the Palarivattom flyover which collapsed because of corruption of both the fronts," he added.
He reminded that the state's public debt is at Rs three lakh crores adding that "due to the scams of both fronts IPS officer Jacob Thomas has chosen to be part of BJP."
State assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
