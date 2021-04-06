Assembly polls: PM Modi appeals to people to 'vote in record numbers'

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the voters in poll-bound states to vote in record numbers.
"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
"In all the places in West Bengal where elections are being held today, we appeal to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers. Vote and strengthen democracy!" reads Prime Minister's tweet translated from Bengali.
Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are being held on Tuesday.
The elections for Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu assemblies are being held in a single phase. In Assam, the polling for the third and final phase is going on today. While in West Bengal, the third phase of polling is being held on Tuesday.
