Azamgarh had become home of criminals during SP govt: CM Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Yogi getting my telephones tapped, alleges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
In first 2 phases of polls, people have cooled down Yogi's garmi': Akhilesh
Strong current against BJP in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
-
UP's Azamgarh district had become a home of terror and criminals making its youths suffer from an identity crisis but the BJP government gave the place a new identity by its development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.
Adityanath made the remark while addressing elections rallies at various places in Sadar and Sagadi assembly segments of Azamgarh which go to the polls on March 7 during the last phase of the seven-phase state assembly elections.
The previous government only tarnished the image of this place. The youths of Azamgarh were turned away from hotels in other parts of the country. Azamgarh was facing an identity crisis, he said.
It was following the sustained efforts of the BJP government after 2017 that this place is witnessing remarkable transformation, he added.
Intensifying his attack on SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the CM said, We had visited Azamgarh thrice during the corona period to inspect medical facilities here. But the Samajwadi MP was seen nowhere in the times of crisis.
The chief minister said the SP supremo should have fought the MLA's election from Azamgarh itself but he did not because of the fear of defeat.
"In Karhal also, Mulayam Singh (SP patriarch) said he does not know who the candidate is. It is a misfortune when the father does not know his son and the former president does not recognize the current president, Yogi said in a dig at the SP chief.
He also criticised the law and order situation in Azamgarh during the previous governments.
The Samajwadi Party only motivated and encouraged terrorism, gave protection to professional mafia and criminals and spread hooliganism, he said.
Adityanath also accused the SP supremo of having a "connection" between his party and the kin of one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts.
Our government's sentiments are with every section of society but SP's support base is with terrorists, he said.
Mentioning a recent incident of Azamgarh in which many people died after consuming spurious liquor, the CM claimed without elaborating that an SP candidate is involved in the tragedy.
There is no illegitimate work that SP does not do, he said.
Targeting the alleged appeasement policy of the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said earlier electricity was only provided on the occasions of Eid-Bakrid while there were power cuts during Holi and Deepawali.
For the first time, the government schemes are reaching every individual in the state, he said.
Addressing public meetings at Madhuban, Ghosi, Mau Sadar and Muhammadabad-Gohna assembly constituencies in Mau district, he targeted the SP and asked, What was the condition of Mau five years back? The mafia and criminals used to harass the public and traders.
He also added that after the formation of the BJP government, the criminals have vanished from the state and are begging for their lives.
Stating that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given immense respect to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yogi said, The BJP has developed five pilgrimages associated with Baba Saheb. A grand cultural centre in the name of Baba Saheb is also being built in Lucknow," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU