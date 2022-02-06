Sonia Gandhi not among Congress' star campaigners for Rae Bareli poll phase

-
ALSO READ
BJP names 85 UP candidates; Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, Arun from Kannauj
Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour
Vote for those who genuinely empower you: Priyanka Gandhi tells women
UP BJP gets into yatra mode ahead of Assembly polls, rolls out six yatras
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, does not figure among the party's star campaigners for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The fourth phase on February 23 will see assembly election in the five constituencies of Bachhrawan-SC, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar, that come under the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Gandhi.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 30 star campaigners that the party has named for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Azad, the former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, is a prominent leader of the 'Group of 23' who have sought organisational overhaul and have been critical of the party leadership.
The Congress on Sunday released its list of star campaigners for the fourth phase of assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on February 23.
Among the other star campaigners include Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Congress government in the state, is also among the star campaigners for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Aradhna Misra 'Mona' have also been named as star campaigners by the party.
Besides, former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, Maharashtra cabinet minister Varsha Gaekwad, Gujarat PCC working president Hardik Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda are also in the list of party's star campaigners.
AICC minorities cell head Imran Pratapgarhi has also been named the star campaigner besides party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU