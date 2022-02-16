Battle for UP: Union Minister Baghel's convoy attacked in Karhal

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
The convoy of Union Minister and BJP leader Satya Pal Singh Baghel was attacked and pelted with stones in Karhal in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district late on Tuesday evening.
Baghel is the BJP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting the Assembly elections.
According to reports, the BJP leader escaped unhurt during the onslaught. However, the window of a vehicle in Baghel's convoy was hit by stones and shattered.
The BJP has strongly condemned the attack on Baghel.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that the Samajwadi Party "goons" were behind the incident.
"Akhilesh Yadav ji, because of the fear of defeat in the election, you attack BJP candidate, Union Minister Prof S.P. Singh Baghel and BJP leaders through your pet goons. Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," Maurya said in a series of tweets.
The incident took place in Rahmatullahpur village of Thana Karhal. Baghel had been out for campaigning in the area ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and was on his way to Atikullapur village with other party leaders.
There were some people already present outside the village who pelted stones at Baghel's convoy.
A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though the people were unscathed.
The police were informed but by the time they reached the spot, the stone pelters had already fled.
ASP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU