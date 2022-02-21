Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh says BJP set to be removed from power

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the ruling BJP was set to be removed from power.
He said the BJP was losing ground and, as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections progress and the people of Azamgarh, Ballia, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra vote, the saffron party will be completely routed.
"We have done exceedingly well in the first two phases and even in the third phase on Sunday, the SP alliance is ahead of everyone else.
"Farmers will not forgive them. BJP said income of farmers will be doubled. Ask the farmers what is the truth is. The BJP withdrew the controversial farm law bills in view of the elections and not in farmers' interest," the SP chief said.
Akhilesh described BJP leaders as liars and said "nobody can match them in making false promises".
Taking a pot-shot at the Yogi Adityanath government over free distribution of tablets, he said the Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop and tablets.
"Recently, he posted a photograph of himself on Facebook in which he and the people in the picture are looking in opposite directions. Even traders have faced the brunt of the Yogi government in Covid-19 times as the government did nothing for them," Akhilesh said.
He said Yogi did nothing for youths and job aspirants. Instead, BJP sold airports to private players.
The SP President also listed out the achievements of his government from 2012 to 2017.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU