Bengal CM Mamata showers sops hours before poll date announcement

Hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in five states, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee showered sops for the people of Bengal in a bid to garner their support.
"I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme: It has been increased to Rs 202 per day from Rs 144 earlier for unskilled labour, to Rs 303 from Rs 172 earlier for semi-skilled and Rs 404 for skilled labour - a new category that has been introduced," Banerjee Tweeted.
The CM further said that a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this.
"These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled and semi-skilled)," Banerjee added.
She said that budget provision for this step has been made available for both financial year in 21 and 22.
--IANS
sbn/ash
