West Bengal polls: 4 killed as CRPF 'open fire after being attacked'

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
Four persons were killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said.
"As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village.
"A scuffle took place, and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited," he said.
The TMC claimed that the four deceased persons were its supporters.
When asked whether any action has been taken against the CISF personnel, the officer said, "It is for the EC to decide. As per our reports, they opened fire in self-defence."
Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP activists in Mathabhanga area of Sitalkuchi while voting was underway, a source said.
"Some of them gheraoed CISF personnel outside a polling booth and attempted to snatch their rifles, after which the incident took place," he said.
Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.
The four bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.
Earlier in the morning, a first-time voter was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a polling booth in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area.
BJP's Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, who is also contesting the assembly elections from Dinhata constituency, alleged that TMC supporters attacked the booth.
"TMC goons attacked the booth with an intention to loot it. Maybe the central forces opened fire in self- defence," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU