JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » West Bengal Election » News

Assam elections: Around 20 Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur
Business Standard

Bengal polls: BJP, TMC workers clash over tearing of posters in Kolkata

A clash broke out between members of TMC and the BJP in Chetla area of Kolkata, considered to be the bastion of senior state minister Firhad Hakim, after posters of a party candidate were found torn

Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP | TMC

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

BJP, BJP flag
BJP flag

A clash broke out between members

of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Chetla area of Kolkata, considered to be the bastion of senior state minister Firhad Hakim, after posters of saffron party candidate Rudranil Ghosh were found torn in the locality, police said.

The two sides hurled stones at each other leaving a few persons injured around Thursday midnight when Ghosh, along with BJP workers, was going to Chetla police station to lodge a complaint regarding the tearing of posters.

Several vehicles were also ransacked during the incident, police said on Friday.

Ghosh, in a post on social media, alleged that around 250 members of the TMC had attacked him and his party colleagues when they were going to the police station.

While the BJP alleged that TMC workers tore the posters, leaders of the ruling party denied the charge.

The saffron party workers demonstrated outside Chetla police station demanding immediate arrest of those involved in tearing of the posters and the attack on them.

TMC activists also did the same seeking the arrest of BJP workers who assaulted them.

Till Friday afternoon, nobody was arrested in this connection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 09 2021. 18:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU