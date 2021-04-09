Bengal polls: BJP, TMC workers clash over tearing of posters in Kolkata

-
A clash broke out between members
of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Chetla area of Kolkata, considered to be the bastion of senior state minister Firhad Hakim, after posters of saffron party candidate Rudranil Ghosh were found torn in the locality, police said.
The two sides hurled stones at each other leaving a few persons injured around Thursday midnight when Ghosh, along with BJP workers, was going to Chetla police station to lodge a complaint regarding the tearing of posters.
Several vehicles were also ransacked during the incident, police said on Friday.
Ghosh, in a post on social media, alleged that around 250 members of the TMC had attacked him and his party colleagues when they were going to the police station.
While the BJP alleged that TMC workers tore the posters, leaders of the ruling party denied the charge.
The saffron party workers demonstrated outside Chetla police station demanding immediate arrest of those involved in tearing of the posters and the attack on them.
TMC activists also did the same seeking the arrest of BJP workers who assaulted them.
Till Friday afternoon, nobody was arrested in this connection.
