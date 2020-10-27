Bihar Assembly polls: Time to write new future in Bihar, says Sonia Gandhi

A day ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar, the President on Tuesday issued a video message appealing the people to vote for a change in the state.

She said, "Today, the ruling party is in the arrogance of power and has deflected from its path.

"Their actions and statements are not good, and labourers, farmers and youth are hopeless. The economy is in a bad shape, people are facing acute hardship," she said.

"Everyone is unhappy, and people of Bihar are with the grand alliance," Sonia said.

Speaking in Hindi, she said, "Delhi and Bihar governments are 'bandi sarkar -- notebandi, talabandi, vyapar bandi, aarthik bandi, Khet-khalihan bandi, roti-rozgar bandi (it is a shutdown government -- demonetisation, businesses shut, farmers shut, food-employment shut)'. So for the sake of the upcoming generations and new farm yields, for building a new Bihar, the people of the state are ready. There is a wind of change. Change brings energy and new thoughts. Time has come to start a new chapter," she said.

"Bihar has the power of skill, but unemployment, migration and inflation have only brought tears to the people.

Bihar can show the path and it is a mirror of India and it is the country's confidence. The answer to all the questions is to vote for a new and bright future.

"High on power and its ego, the current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying, nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth is disappointed. The public is with the Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," said the president.

On Monday, attacked the Modi government for what she called "targeting political opponents and civil society members" and cautioned that the world's largest democracy was at the crossroads as "dissent was stifled as terrorism or branded anti-national activity", she alleged that the Indian economy was in deep crisis.

The for the 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.