Bihar Assembly polls: Time to write new future in Bihar, says Sonia Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies
-
A day ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday issued a video message appealing the people to vote for a change in the state.
She said, "Today, the ruling party is in the arrogance of power and has deflected from its path.
"Their actions and statements are not good, and labourers, farmers and youth are hopeless. The economy is in a bad shape, people are facing acute hardship," she said.
"Everyone is unhappy, and people of Bihar are with the grand alliance," Sonia said.
Speaking in Hindi, she said, "Delhi and Bihar governments are 'bandi sarkar -- notebandi, talabandi, vyapar bandi, aarthik bandi, Khet-khalihan bandi, roti-rozgar bandi (it is a shutdown government -- demonetisation, businesses shut, farmers shut, food-employment shut)'. So for the sake of the upcoming generations and new farm yields, for building a new Bihar, the people of the state are ready. There is a wind of change. Change brings energy and new thoughts. Time has come to start a new chapter," she said.
"Bihar has the power of skill, but unemployment, migration and inflation have only brought tears to the people.
Bihar can show the path and it is a mirror of India and it is the country's confidence. The answer to all the questions is to vote for a new and bright future.
"High on power and its ego, the current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying, nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth is disappointed. The public is with the Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," said the Congress president.
On Monday, Sonia Gandhi attacked the Modi government for what she called "targeting political opponents and civil society members" and cautioned that the world's largest democracy was at the crossroads as "dissent was stifled as terrorism or branded anti-national activity", she alleged that the Indian economy was in deep crisis.
The elections for the 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
बिहार की पवित्र और ऐतिहासिक धरती को मैं नमन करती हूं। आज बिहार में सत्ता और अंहकार में डूबी सरकार अपने रास्ते से अलग हट गई है।कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी का बिहार की जनता के नाम संदेश।#SpeakUpBihar pic.twitter.com/J3dTstuK4L— Congress (@INCIndia) October 27, 2020
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor