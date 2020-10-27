Chirag should worry about his father's legacy, not use harsh words: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly elections: Lok Janshakti Party wants to contest in 143 seats
Lok Janshakti Party postpones meeting after Ram Vilas Paswan falls sick
Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish
Deconstructing Nitish Kumar
Ram Vilas Paswan: The Dalit kingmaker who lasted longer than many kings
-
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to not use harsh words against his opponents in Bihar elections and not say anything that can tarnish the legacy of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.
Vijayvargiya also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government over border tensions with China, saying he was making "foolish" remarks and such comments can demoralise the morale of defence forces.
Apparently referring to Chirag Paswan's remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Vijayvargiya said his father never used such language.
"I want to tell Chirag that his father never used such kind of language in his lifetime. Ram Vilas Paswan never used harsh words against his opponents. He (Chirag) should worry about the legacy of his father and should not say anything to tarnish it," Vijayvargiya told media persons here.
Chirag Paswan had said on Sunday that if his party was voted to power, those involved in "corruption" in the Nitish Kumar government's Saat Nischay scheme will be sent to jail. He had accused Kumar of corruption. Earlier, he had accused Kumar of sabotaging chances of BJP candidates.
The LJP, which is fighting the polls outside the NDA, has put up candidates against JD-U but not against BJP.
Vijayvargiya attacked Gandhi over his allegations that China had occupied 1200 km of Indian territory.
"It was a foolish remark. I condemn them," he said.
Refuting allegations by Congress leader Kamal Nath of BJP resorting to horse trading to pull down his government, Vijayvargiya said Kamal Nath should have put his house in order rather than putting blame on others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor