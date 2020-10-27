Chirag should worry about his father's legacy, not use harsh words: BJP

leader on Monday said Janshakti Party (LJP) chief to not use harsh words against his opponents in and not say anything that can tarnish the legacy of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Vijayvargiya also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government over border tensions with China, saying he was making "foolish" remarks and such comments can demoralise the morale of defence forces.

Apparently referring to Chirag Paswan's remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Vijayvargiya said his father never used such language.

"I want to tell Chirag that his father never used such kind of language in his lifetime. Ram Vilas Paswan never used harsh words against his opponents. He (Chirag) should worry about the legacy of his father and should not say anything to tarnish it," Vijayvargiya told media persons here.

had said on Sunday that if his party was voted to power, those involved in "corruption" in the Nitish Kumar government's Saat Nischay scheme will be sent to jail. He had accused Kumar of corruption. Earlier, he had accused Kumar of sabotaging chances of BJP candidates.

The LJP, which is fighting the polls outside the NDA, has put up candidates against JD-U but not against BJP.

Vijayvargiya attacked Gandhi over his allegations that China had occupied 1200 km of Indian territory.

"It was a foolish remark. I condemn them," he said.

Refuting allegations by Congress leader Kamal Nath of BJP resorting to horse trading to pull down his government, Vijayvargiya said Kamal Nath should have put his house in order rather than putting blame on others.

