Bihar records 18.31% turnout till 11 am in first phase of Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan missing in HAM(S) posters projecting NDA leaders
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi set to join NDA again
As Bihar Assembly election gets nearer, Dalit politics gathers momentum
Bihar elections 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi blames RJD regime for job scarcity
Shahnawaz, Giriraj, Shivraj Chouhan condole Ram Vilas Paswan's demise
-
Over 18.30 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.
A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates.
As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 11 AM, 18.31 per cent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise.
The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts.
The maximum 26.76 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (23.42%) and Banka (22.58 per cent).
Among other districts, Buxar has recorded 19.10 per cent turnout, Gaya 19.02 per cent, Aurangabad 18.46 per cent, Sheikhpura 17.31 per cent, Kaimur (Bhabua) 16.98 per cent and Bhojpur 16.21 per cent.
Munger recorded a turnout of 15.71 per cent, Rohtas 15.32 per cent, Arwal 14.81 per cent, Jamui 13.91 per cent, Jehanabad 11.39 per cent, Bhagalpur 6.84 per cent and Patna 5.96 per cent.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor