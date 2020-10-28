Bihar elections 2020: 502 candidates face criminal charges in phase 2

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies
-
As political parties gear up for the second phase of the Bihar elections, a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of tainted candidates in the second phase of elections.
As per the report, out of 1,463 candidates contesting in the second phase 502 are facing criminal charges. Out of these 502 candidates, 389 are facing serious criminal charges.
The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase out of which 36 have face criminal charges while 28 face serious criminal charges. The second highest number of tainted candidates are from the BJP with 29 out of 46 facing criminal charges and 20 facing serious criminal charges, the reported said.
The report further revealed that out of 43 candidates contesting on JD-U ticket, 20 are tainted and 15 of them are facing serious criminal charges while out of 24 Congress candidates contesting the polls in the second phase, 14 face criminal charges while 10 of them face serious criminal charges and out of 52 candidates of the LJP, 24 of them face serious criminal charges.
The ADR report also revealed that 495 candidates out of 1,463 are millionaires.
The second phase of elections in the state for 94 are scheduled for November 3.
--IANS
ajk/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor