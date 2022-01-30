BJP created 'problems' for farmers, will be defeated in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and alleged it had created problems for farmers.
He slammed the BJP-led government for bringing three new farm laws which were later repealed. Yadav said Samajwadi Party and its allies will register a "historic win" in the polls and BJP will be defeated.
"When farmers were protesting for their rights, BJP was creating problems for them. But I am happy that farmers got united and defeated BJP," Yadav said at a press conference.
"BJP could not give reasons that why it brought three farm laws and why did it repeal those laws if they were beneficial for the farmers? They (BJP) called agitating farmers 'terrorists'. This time, BJP will be swept away from Uttar Pradesh," Yadav claimed.
He said that SP will work for the welfare of farmers and will also create a revolving fund for them.
"We will work for the interest and benefit of farmers. We will create a revolving fund for farmers if there is a need so that they do not face any problem," he said.
The SP leader said "farmers are ready to oust" the BJP government and claimed that the BJP will fail to win a seat in western Uttar Pradesh.
Elections for the 403-assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU