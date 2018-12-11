JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

BJP's poll performance in Assembly polls predicts its farewell in 2019: NCP
Business Standard

BJP Delhi headquarters look deserted, Congress workers celebrate at theirs

Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress
Congress Party worker celebrate as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at Congress office, in New Delhi | PTI

The BJP headquarters in Delhi wore a relatively deserted look on Tuesday, even as Congress workers celebrated their party's good show in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at its headquarters.
 

The Delhi Police erected barricades near the BJP headquarters at ITO in the morning as a precautionary measure to manage crowd, expecting the arrival of party workers following the results of assembly polls in five states.

However, BJP workers did not turn up at party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, even as celebrations broke out at Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh.

The party is likely to get an absolute majority in Chhattisgarh and is reaching the simple majority mark in Rajasthan while going neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

The BJP is in power in all three Hindi heartland states.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements