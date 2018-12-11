SC/ST Act amendments proved suicidal for the party: BJP's UP MLA on polls

As votes were counted in five states, a in UP Tuesday blamed amendments to the SC/ST Act for the party's poor show and said it can't win by hurting sentiments of upper castes.

BJP's Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, said the amendments proved to be suicidal for the party.

"The BJP cannot register victory in by hurting the sentiments of the savarna (upper castes). The decisions to bring amendments in the SC/ST Act has proved to be suicidal," Singh told reporters.

According to him, public has taught a temporary lesson to the BJP. "If the BJP doesn't reconsiders its decision and corrects its course on the SC/ST Act, then results will be wrong for the party in 2019 as well," he said.

He claimed the upper castes have been a traditional vote base of the BJP.

As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in all three Hindi-heartland states of Rajasthan, and to the