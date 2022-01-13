BJP hit by resignation of six MLAs, three ministers in poll-bound UP

The pre-poll churning in Uttar Pradesh has seen the BJP getting a jolt with six MLAs resigning from the party and three ministers quitting the government amid signals that they will join

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath government in the last three days.

In their resignation letters, the ministers have accused the BJP government of having a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth and those belonging to other backward classes.

Saini, who also belongs to OBC community, indicated that there will be more resignations of ministers and MLAs in the coming days and the process will continue till January 20.

"I have resigned because for 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed... We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till January 20," he said.

The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.

After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

has stiched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls which will be held in seven phases in February-March. It has emerged as the main rival of ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.

A formal meeting was held with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and I introduced my associates to him. The official announcement will be made tomorrow. We will make BJP shrink to 45 seats like it was before 2017: Swami Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/ILbpRXOtwx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

"Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of the downtrodden and he is our leader. I am with him," Shakya wrote in his resignation letter to the party.

Verma, who is also a leader from OBC community, said, "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader". "We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," he said.Avtar Singh Bhadana has joined Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is an ally of Samajwadi Party.But while the ruling BJP has seen MLAs quitting the party, a legislator from Samajwadi Party and Congress have also joined it. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

