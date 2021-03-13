BJP MP Locket Chatterjee calls on Trinamool veteran Sisir Adhikari

BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee on Saturday met veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, at his residence in Contai in East Midnapore.

Earlier, senior Adhikari had been removed as East Midnapore district president of the Trinamool Congress and was given the portfolio of the chairman of the Trinamool district core committee. He was also divested of the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Sources in the BJP said that Saturday's meeting was just a courtesy call by the saffron MP before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Contai on March 20. It was also learnt that she had a sumptuous lunch with the Adhikari family at their residence -- Shantikunj -- along with others.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had won from the high profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

Suvendu Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in Nandigram. On January 1 this year, Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari had also joined the BJP after being removed as the Contai Municipality administrator.

