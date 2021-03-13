West Bengal polls: Indian Secular Front releases first list of 26 seats

-
ALSO READ
Left-Cong talks on seat-sharing for 2021 Bengal polls to begin next week
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
WB polls: No question of competition, says Suvendu before filing nomination
After polls are announced, law and order become responsibility of EC: TMC
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
-
Amid an ongoing tussle with
alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.
The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.
Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul.
Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats.
"The 26 seats are out of the 30 constituencies that we got from the Left Front. Our alliance partners will contest the remaining four seats. We decided to announce the names of the seats so that there is no confusion among our supporters," ISF leader Simul Soren told PTI.
Also, by announcing the names of the seats, we have sent a message to our alliance partner Congress, with whom the seat-sharing talks have not been smooth, that we would be contesting from those constituencies so that there is no duplication of alliance candidates, he said.
The Congress and the ISF had last week managed to break the ice between them over seat-sharing but talks are still underway for some constituencies.
Newly floated ISF had initially demanded 15 seats from the Congress, but the grand old party has agreed to give it only eight.
The Left Front has given 30 seats to the ISF from its kitty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU