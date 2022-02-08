BJP promises 3 free gas cylinders, affordable housing in Goa poll manifesto

The ruling in Goa in its manifesto for the February 14 assembly polls has promised three free gas cylinders to domestic consumers, no increase in the state government-imposed value added tax on petrol and diesel for the next five years, along with affordable housing.

In its manifesto released by Union Minister for Road Transport and Housing on Tuesday, the has also promised to make Goa into an international football destination, while also assuring to turn the state's economy into a $50 billion powerhouse.

"We are committed to our manifesto. We have completed 80 per cent of the previous manifestos and we have released the report card. I'm saying this because there are lot of political parties which have come to Goa and are coming out with their own manifestoes. Our double engine sarkar is committed to bringing this manifesto to fruition," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told a press conference in Panaji.

The ruling is contesting all 40 assembly seats in the coastal state for the first time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)