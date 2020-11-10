BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly by-election in Telangana: Election Commission

has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.The vote share of in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS' 38.08 per cent.

BJP has managed to secure the second assembly seat in after winning in Dubbak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)